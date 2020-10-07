ELGIN - Virginia Rose "Gini" Brooks, age 74, died peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Dorothy (nee Yurs) Brooks; a brother, Dale Brooks; and a sister, Linda Darling. Survivors include a brother, Charles (Dianne) Brooks of Newton, NC; her daughters, Christina (nee Zoellner) (Ted) King of Elgin and Heidi (nee Kunstman) (Todd) MacPherson of Waco, TX; a son, Erich Kunstman of Belvidere; her granddaughters, Gretchen King of OK, Jessica and Allison Kunstman of Belvidere, and a grandson, Brenten King of Elgin. A memorial service will be held at the Elgin SDA Church on October 11, and interment will be held at Lake Street Memorial Cemetery, Bartlett, on October 12. Please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/virginiabrooks
for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elgin SDA Church, 1141 Bode Rd., Elgin, IL 60120.