1/1
VIRGINIA ROSE "GINI" BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Virginia Rose "Gini" Brooks, age 74, died peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Dorothy (nee Yurs) Brooks; a brother, Dale Brooks; and a sister, Linda Darling. Survivors include a brother, Charles (Dianne) Brooks of Newton, NC; her daughters, Christina (nee Zoellner) (Ted) King of Elgin and Heidi (nee Kunstman) (Todd) MacPherson of Waco, TX; a son, Erich Kunstman of Belvidere; her granddaughters, Gretchen King of OK, Jessica and Allison Kunstman of Belvidere, and a grandson, Brenten King of Elgin. A memorial service will be held at the Elgin SDA Church on October 11, and interment will be held at Lake Street Memorial Cemetery, Bartlett, on October 12. Please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/virginiabrooks for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elgin SDA Church, 1141 Bode Rd., Elgin, IL 60120.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
Elgin SDA Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Interment
Lake Street Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved