Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
2025 S. Goebbert Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
2025 S. Goebbert Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
VIRGINIA RUTH LLOYD


1922 - 2019
Virginia Ruth Lloyd, age 97, passed away October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Lloyd Sr. Loving mother of Jill (Alan Luthi and the late Dennis) Schultz, Jack (the late Elizabeth), and Judy (Steve) Kersten. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Deanna) Brown, Jeremy (Michelle) Brown, Tyler (Karen) Lloyd, Brittany (Lewis) Mlodoch, Noel (Cris) Bisog and Eric Kersten. Great-grandmother of Melissa, Michael, Meredith, Margrett, Jacob, Naomi, Nathan, Brianna, Trevor, Caleb, Kelsey, Connor, Maximus, Heidi, Cristiana, and Victor. Beloved aunt of many. Virginia lived a life of faith and service to God, her family, the church, and those in need. She was selfless in her actions and a faithful member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Chicago and the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Arlington Heights. Virginia will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 12th, 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2025 S. Goebbert Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to The Lutheran Church of the Cross, address above. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
