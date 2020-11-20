Virginia Therese Magnifico, 97, of Hiawatha, IA died Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Hiawatha Care Center of natural causes following a long and happy life. A family graveside service will be held at a later date near her hometown of Arlington Heights, IL. Teahen Funeral and Cremation, Cedar Rapids, IA is assisting the family. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Maria (Steve) Ritchart of Toddville, IA and Fran (Tim) Zenor of Des Moines, IA; her son, Paul (Ellen) Magnifico of Georgetown, TX; her 5 grandchildren, Adam Palmer and Dallas Ritchart both of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tasha Ritchart of Dysart, IA, Sadie Magnifico of Durango, CO and Sam Magnifico of McMinnville, OR; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Landon and Macy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frank; and her brother Gene Pecaro. Virginia was born on October 4, 1923 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Anthony and Harriet Klemundt Pecaro, and graduated from Carl Shurz High School in Chicago. On November 27, 1947 she married Frank Magnifico in Chicago. Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, homemaker and Italian cook (especially her cookies). She also insisted on ironing everything in sight. Later, she worked in sales at Marshall Field's, and volunteered at the St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine, IL and at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, IL. Virginia was a compassionate and loving person offering kindness to any person or animal she met. She loved swimming, quilting, cooking, entertaining, playing the piano and floral gardening. Virginia enjoyed luncheon dates with friends, dancing and traveling to European countries with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their collective thanks to all at the Hiawatha Care Center for enriching the last years of her life.







