Vita Verden, nee DeStefano, passed away in Libertyville on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her brother James DeStefano, sister-in-law Judy DeStefano, brother-in-law Ed Petrowski, two granddaughters Gena (BJ) Scott and Andrea Grant, great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, and beloved friends Gloria Shapiro and Ellen Roberts. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Grant. Born in Chicago on June 2, 1932, Vita was one of five children to Sicilian-American parents. She received her first art scholarship from the Art Institute of Chicago at age 8 and ultimately continued her studies in sculpture from the same school. Vita worked as a real estate salesperson and an entrepreneur, owning a successful business called "Creative Capers." She acted as an extra in many movies, directed and served as emcee for variety shows in Libertyville, and was the founder of the Kitchen Klangers Kitchen Band. In 2000, Vita brought her many experiences and talents together to co-found, with her dear friend Gloria Shapiro, a television show geared to seniors, called Senior Issues Etc. Friends since 1971, Vita and Gloria wanted to turn their creativity, consciousness raising and crusading ways to advocate for the senior population. The two gathered a team of fourteen senior citizens to handle all aspects of producing the cable television show - including developing show ideas, inviting guests, prepping cameras, audio, graphics, filming and editing. They wanted to provide viewers with beneficial information while also demonstrating that seniors can remain vital, productive members of society. Vita was the beloved host. The show first aired in three small communities but grew to serve 105 communities with over 125 episodes. New episodes of the television show aired until her death. For her work in the community, Vita was honored as a Libertyville Hall of Fame honoree and recipient of the Lake County Council for Seniors Certificate of Recognition. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00am-11:00am at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, 500 East Depot Street, Antioch, IL. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago, IL 60607, 312-492-9410. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019