MUNDELEIN - Vito Gregory, formerly of Mundelein, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020. Vito is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; most precious son, Nathaniel; stepsons, Zachary and Edwin Quist; sisters, Marie (Lucian) Cecchi, Lucy (Greg) Lukasik, Angela Lynn and brother, Ronald (Kristina) Gregory. Vito was the treasured uncle of nephews, Mike and Nicholas and nieces, Erica and Samantha; great-uncle to Shawn, Destiny, Gianna, Sophia, Ella, Jada, Drea, Jonathan, Angelina, Aliyah and Jackson; dear friend to Jim Rambo; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Yolanda (Lampugnano) Gregory and Ronald Gregory. Vito's heart and soul was his family, and his greatest joy was spending time with each and every one of them. He will be dearly missed by all. Burial will be private. A celebration of Vito's life is planned for summer.