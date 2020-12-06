1/
VITO GREGORY
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VITO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDELEIN - Vito Gregory, formerly of Mundelein, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020. Vito is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; most precious son, Nathaniel; stepsons, Zachary and Edwin Quist; sisters, Marie (Lucian) Cecchi, Lucy (Greg) Lukasik, Angela Lynn and brother, Ronald (Kristina) Gregory. Vito was the treasured uncle of nephews, Mike and Nicholas and nieces, Erica and Samantha; great-uncle to Shawn, Destiny, Gianna, Sophia, Ella, Jada, Drea, Jonathan, Angelina, Aliyah and Jackson; dear friend to Jim Rambo; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Yolanda (Lampugnano) Gregory and Ronald Gregory. Vito's heart and soul was his family, and his greatest joy was spending time with each and every one of them. He will be dearly missed by all. Burial will be private. A celebration of Vito's life is planned for summer.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Prayers for all the family. Vito was always so sweet.
Hope (Gregory) Woods
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved