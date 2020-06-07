BUFFALO GROVE - Vito J. Di Cosola was born on July 18, 1945 near Bari, Italy to Francesco and Maddalena (nee Falco) Di Cosola. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Glenview. Mr. Di Cosola worked as an inside plumber for Davies Supply in Chicago for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove. Vito especially enjoyed camping, bike riding, history, and joining his sons in Boy Scouts. He was devoted to his family, extended family and especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. Vito is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Loretta (nee Lori Melville); children, Francesco (Danielle) Di Cosola, Thomas (Stephanie) Di Cosola and John-Patrick Di Cosola; grandchildren, Dominic Di Cosola and Isabella Di Cosola; siblings, Sarah (the late Genero) Monteleone, Michael (Anna) Di Cosola and Mary Lou Tommasone; and many nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Maria Luigia Di Cosola. Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to support Parkinson's Disease research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit rush.convio.net/VDicosola. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.