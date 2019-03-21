|
Vito P. Badalamenti, age 66, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence after a long illness. He leaves behind his loving wife Pamela (Carso) Richert-Badalamenti and his sons Nicholas (Patricia) Richert, Anthony Richert, and Joseph (Kelsey) Badalamenti. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Paul Badalamenti, John (Dorothy) Badalamenti, his "other" brother Joseph (Patricia) Badalamenti as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Michael (Lisa) Carso, (Thomas) Darlene Carrico, and (John) Barbara Gannon. He will be whole heartedly missed by his grand-daughter Emma Badalamenti and fondly remembered as a dear uncle to Amanda Santoro, Vincent Carrico, Madeline Badalamenti, Amy Mirocha, Jason Mirocha, Ryan Mirocha, Nicole Elizondo, and Philip Elizondo, Jr. Services will be held on March 23 at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL, 60172. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with an hour for reflection from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The family welcomes everyone to a luncheon immediately following the service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019