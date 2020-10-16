Vivian Eleonor Palmer, 85, passed away on October 5, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Vivian was born on April 7, 1935 to Ivar and Eleonor (Nilsson) Carlson. A resident of Arlington Heights for over 50 years, she attended the University of Illinois before marrying her husband of nearly 65 years, Gordon Palmer. Together they enjoyed music, the theater, opera and symphony and traveled the world together, despite her deep dislike of flying! Viv was a talented musician, playing the piano beautifully and singing in her rich soprano voice. She was involved in musical activities her entire life, and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights for 50 years. She enjoyed her work in the counseling department at Rolling Meadows High School. Viv loved cats and never passed up an opportunity to eat chocolate. A woman of quiet determination and a deep faith, she will be sorely missed. Survivors include her husband Gordon, children Pat (Michael) Thorsen, Sue (Gary) Judson and Dave (Michele), 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Emily & Alissa Judson and Sydney & Max Palmer, her brother-in-law Allan Carlsson and her cat, Tillie. Services will be private with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Music Department at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights or to Barb's Precious Rescue (barbspreciousrescue.org
).