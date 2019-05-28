Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
VIVIAN H. LOCASCIO

VIVIAN H. LOCASCIO Obituary
Vivian H. Locascio, 74, of Twin Lakes, WI (formerly of Round Lake Beach, IL) passed away at her home on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1944 in Paris, France to Eugene and Lillian (nee: Tegon) Pagano. Vivian came to the U.S. when she was six years old and was raised in Chicago, Illinois, where she was a graduate of Chicago Public High Schools. Vivian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Jerry Locascio. She was a loving mother to Michelle (Dean) Griffin of Twin Lakes, WI, Cherie (Ray) Stanek of Dousman, WI, Anthony (Danielle) Locascio of Round Lake, and cherished grandmother to five grandchildren. Services were held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00-8:00. Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home in Twin Lakes, WI.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019
