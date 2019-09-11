Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Hts., IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Hts., IL
View Map
Resources
VIVIAN J. PINTACURA


1927 - 2019
VIVIAN J. PINTACURA Obituary
Vivian J. Pintacura of Crystal Lake was born on March 10, 1927 in Chicago to Thomas A. and Charlotte (nee Szymanski) Stocco. She died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Pintacura worked as a Music and Dance Teacher for 57 years. Vivian was also a member of the Northwest Suburban Music Teachers Association. She loved teaching and was very proud of her students. Vivian was also a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Prospect Heights. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Vivian is survived by her children, Sam (Claire) Pintacura and Angela (Greg) Hill; grandchildren, Carissa (Matt) Fairchild and Kevin Hill; sister-in-law, Adele Stocco; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas M. Stocco. Visitation, Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Arlington Heights Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 9:30 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070 until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catholic Charities at https://catholiccharities.net. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
