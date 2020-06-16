WEST DUNDEE - Vivian J. Scott, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Avantara Healthcare Center in Elgin. Vivian was born on September 1, 1936 in Norridge, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Valentine Sr. and Eleanor (nee Witt) Thompson. She was a resident of the Dundee-Carpentersville areas for the past 60 years. Vivian enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years; Harry D. Scott whom she married on Sept. 11, 1954 and their 2 daughters; Cindy (Billy) James and Lisa (Bob) Thelen. Other survivors include her 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as several good and faithful friends. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her son; Harry D. Scott, Jr. on February 18, 2020, her 2 sisters and 2 brothers. In keeping within compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size; please be aware that only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, and refrain from hugging or consoling the mourners. Upon entering the building all attendees must wear a face mask at all times within the funeral home. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.