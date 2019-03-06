Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
VIVIAN MAE HINCH


ELGIN - Vivian Mae Hinch (nee Johnson), age 91, of Westerville, OH, formerly of Elgin, IL passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Columbus Colony Elderly Care in Westerville. She was born on March 31, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of Frederick & Marie (Sikora) Johnson. Vivian attended the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL. She married Marvin Hinch, and they lived in Elgin. Vivian was a member for over 25 years of the Chicagoland Deaf-Blind Alliance (formally Le COBDA) of The Chicago Lighthouse. She is survived by daughter Lynda (Mark) Alagna, son Barry Hinch, eight grandchildren, Bruce, Matt, Amber, Chris, Amanda, Doug, Laura, and Tom, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Marie, husband Marvin, sister Ruth, and brothers Fred, Robert, and Richard. Private graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Memorials may be given to The Chicago Lighthouse Deaf-Blind Program @ 1850 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 or https://chicagolighthouse.networkforgood.com/projects/14524-give-today-to-the-chicago-lighthouse Please specify memorial donations for the Deaf-Blind program. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
