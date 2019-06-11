FOX LAKE - Vivian V. Meier (nee Rosendahl), 86, a longtime resident of Fox Lake, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington. She was born December 15, 1932, in Chebanse, IL to the late Jesse and Lillian (nee Hoppel) Rosendahl. On June 16, 1951, she was united in marriage to Francis "Frank" Meier at Assumption Catholic Church in Ashkum, IL. The couple later moved to Fox Lake, where they raised their family. Vivian was an extremely selfless and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother-especially to her son, Mark. In her earlier years, Frank and Vivian would like to dance at ballrooms in Chicago. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family especially at concerts, Wolves games, and at Arlington Race Track. Vivian also enjoyed dining out at nice restaurants, drinking coffee, and eating chocolate sheet cake with her family. Survivors include her children, Michael (Debbie) Meier, Stephen (Linda) Meier, Kerry (Leslie) Meier, Kim (Sally) Meier, Lorelei (Kevin) Kelly, Cindy (fiance Dave Madden), Renee (Bill) Vojak, Mark D. Meier, and Teresa Queypo; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Aline (Alan) Henneberg; sister-in-law, Norma Meier; and many loving extended family members including niece, Jaline Reese. In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by grandson, Michael C. Meier; and sister, Jean Rosendahl. Visitation Thursday, June 13, from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Entombment will be private in Ascension Cemetery Mausoleum, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vivian's name may be made to , , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary