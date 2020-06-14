Wallace Larson, 92, died Sunday May 31st 2020 at home. Wally/ Mickey was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret "Toni," (nee Pflaum). Loving father of Cathy Larson, Brian (Katy) Larson, Bruce Larson, and Cindy (Glen) Sowa. Devoted grandfather of Derek Larson, Amy (Danny) Bruns, Laura Larson, Gary Larson, Cheryl (John) Osgood, and Ellen (Casey) Savatski. Proud great-grandfather to Alex Larson, Dean Bruns, Lucy Osgood and Bennett Osgood. Son of the late Wallace and Mary Larson. Brother of the late Bill (the late Ann) Larson, the late Mary Lynn "Susie" Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews. An 80+ year Elmhurst, IL resident, Wally attended York High School, was a World War II Navy veteran and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952. He was an avid bowler, swimmer and softball enthusiast well into his retirement. In his retirement, Wally chased tornadoes, traveled broadly and enjoyed nature with many bird watching trips with his wife, Toni. Memorial donations may be made to the Morton Arboretum. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date. Fair winds and following seas, Dad.