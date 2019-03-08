ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Wallace R. Luettschwager was born on November 11, 1928 to William and Emma (nee Heide) Luettschwager. He died on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Lutheran Home and Services, in Arlington Heights, IL. Before retiring in 1993, Mr. Luettschwager was a copy write supervisor for Montgomery Wards for over 35 years. He was an Army Veteran and a long-time member of the Arlington Heights VFW Post #981. He organized the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade for many years. Wallace is survived by his niece, Carol Thorman, his sister-in-law Betty Luettschwager, several cousins, Great-Nieces, Great-Nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Loraine Japp and Emily Trieglaff, his brothers William, Carl, Harold, Louis and Arnold Luettschwager. Visitation will be from 9:30a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary