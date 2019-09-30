|
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Walter A. Bock, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86.
Walter was born on May 23,1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Elsie Bock. He married Charlotte M. Marek on May 19, 1956. They were married 63 years. They raised one son, Larry, and two daughters, Cindy and Alison.
Walter was an Artist and worked in Advertising in Chicago. He had a passion for fishing, golfing, traveling and photography. He was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter, his mother, Elsie, and his brother, Forrest. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his three children, Larry (Debbie), Cindy (Laura), and Alison (Dawn), his grandchildren, Dan (Cassie) and Jessica (Dave), his great-grandchildren, Fiona and Jaxson, and his brother, Roger.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019