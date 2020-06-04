WALTER A. "WALLY" LABNO
1928 - 2020
Funeral services for Walter A. Labno, 92, a resident of Sycamore, formerly of Schaumburgwill be held Friday, June 5, beginning with visitation at 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Matthew Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. Born May 13, 1928 in Chicago to Peter and Mary (nee Hanslovin), he passed away peacefully May 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Wally was a proud US Army Veteran serving as a Sergeant in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean Conflict. He loved fishing and hunting, particularly in Wisconsin with his friends. He also enjoyed cars and golf and loved his dogs "Murphy", "Molly" and "Yogi". Adoring husband of 29 years to the late Lleanne (nee Besch); loving father of Michael, Mark, Walter (Rhonda) and Julie; proud grandfather of Kelly, Kathy, Jackie and Matt; dear brother of Pauline (the late Richard) Castic and the late Eugene; fond uncle of Ray and Debbie; and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers memorials in Wally's name can be made to Tails Humane Society, visit www.tailshumanesociety.org and click "Donate Now." For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
