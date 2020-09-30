1/
WALTER DONALD JACOBS
1935 - 2020
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Walter Donald Jacobs, age 85, passed away from Alzheimer's at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor Mae Jacobs, nee Sundstrom. Loving father of Donald (Diana) Jacobs, Dawn (the late Michael) Van Stan and Douglas (Vicky) Jacobs. Cherished grandfather of Keith, Matthew, Spencer, Sean and Sydney. Also, Neal Jacobs who was a like a grandson to him. Devoted son of Walter, Irene and stepmother Ruby Jacobs. Dear brother of Robert Jacobs and the late James (Margie) Jacobs. Dear uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
I love you and will miss you Uncle Wally..


Debra Cussen
