In Loving Memory of My Parents Married Sept. 19, 1930 Walter J. Sobeski July 28, 1908 - June 26, 1993 and Esther A. Sobeski Jan. 12, 1905 - July 22, 2004 Dear Mom and Dad, Thank you for your precious, unconditional love and the daily prayers you said for me. As I get older, I realize more and more all the ways you showed me how to love and serve The Lord. You showed me how to be humble, care for those less fortunate, reach out to those in need of spiritual help, be generous when giving to The Lord's work and most importantly, to ask The Lord for guidance - daily. You imparted to me your love for music and performance. "Use the gift God has given you." One of your favorite verses from the Bible that I think of daily is "Let your light so shine so that others may see Christ in you." We love you and miss you, MDMS, my Angels, SLK - reunited in Heaven. Your loving daughter, Kathy
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019