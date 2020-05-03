|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Walter J. Blase, 78. Vietnam Army Veteran. Retired Deputy Chief of Niles and Palatine Rural Fire Departments. Beloved husband for 52 years of Nancy, nee Brogan. Loving father of Wally (Kristine) Blase, Jennifer (James) Lang and Michael Blase (Toya). Proud grandfather of Connor, Quinn, and Audrey. Dear brother-in-law of Mary (Ray) Grahn, John (Joanne) Brogan, and the late Mike (the late Carole) Brogan. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, ifsa.org/ways-to-give-giving or Vietnam Veterans Chapter 242, VV242, 5533 W. Agatite, Chicago, IL 60630. Due to the current pandemic services were held privately. A public memorial will be held at a later date. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020