Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER BLASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER J. BLASE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER J. BLASE Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Walter J. Blase, 78. Vietnam Army Veteran. Retired Deputy Chief of Niles and Palatine Rural Fire Departments. Beloved husband for 52 years of Nancy, nee Brogan. Loving father of Wally (Kristine) Blase, Jennifer (James) Lang and Michael Blase (Toya). Proud grandfather of Connor, Quinn, and Audrey. Dear brother-in-law of Mary (Ray) Grahn, John (Joanne) Brogan, and the late Mike (the late Carole) Brogan. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, ifsa.org/ways-to-give-giving or Vietnam Veterans Chapter 242, VV242, 5533 W. Agatite, Chicago, IL 60630. Due to the current pandemic services were held privately. A public memorial will be held at a later date. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -