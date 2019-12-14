|
|
PALATINE - Walter Kowalski, 77, who was born May 29, 1942 to Walter and Bernice (nee Rymut) Kowalski. He left us December 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Walter more recently of Palatine, formerly of Park Ridge, is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne (Gawlik) of 53 years; children, Michael J. (Claudia) Kowalski, Dina (Bill) Lemke, Danielle (Nick) Tangorra; grandchildren, Matthew Lemke, Meghan Lemke, Mark Lemke, Anthony Tangorra, Olivia Tangorra, Troy Kowalski, Amanda Kowalski and Samanta Kowalski; siblings, Christine (the late Wayne) Zychal and Theresa (the late Dave) Bradley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Thomas of Villanova, 1201 East Anderson Drive, Palatine, IL 60074 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Entombment will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019