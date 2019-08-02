|
DEER PARK - Walter was born September 24, 1927 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully August 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. Walter is survived by his children, David (Karen) Williams, Jack (Leslie) Williams, and Diane (Warren) Kelleher; seven grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Eleanor; two sisters, and his parents, Walter and Margaret Williams. Visitation will be 9am until the funeral service at 11am, Saturday August 3 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Entombment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. Please visit www.davenportfamiy.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019