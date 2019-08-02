Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
WALTER L. WILLIAMS


1927 - 2019
WALTER L. WILLIAMS Obituary
DEER PARK - Walter was born September 24, 1927 in Chicago. He passed away peacefully August 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. Walter is survived by his children, David (Karen) Williams, Jack (Leslie) Williams, and Diane (Warren) Kelleher; seven grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Eleanor; two sisters, and his parents, Walter and Margaret Williams. Visitation will be 9am until the funeral service at 11am, Saturday August 3 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Entombment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. Please visit www.davenportfamiy.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
