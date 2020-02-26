Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
WALTER KRUEGER
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace
930 W. Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace
930 W. Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
WALTER RICHARD KRUEGER

WALTER RICHARD KRUEGER Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Walter Richard Krueger, age 72. Beloved husband of Lois Dorothy Krueger, nee Tistl. Devoted father of Amy (Andrew) Carson and Brian (Whitney) Krueger. Loving son of the late Walter and Margaret Krueger. Dear brother of William (the late Diane) Krueger. Dear uncle of Jennifer and Kristen. Wally was an amazing man. He loved cheering for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He never missed an opportunity to go fishing or golfing. Wally had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a joke to share. He will be missed by his many friends and family. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. In state at Prince of Peace, 930 W. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, 10:00 AM Saturday, until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
