LIBERTYVILLE - Walter Robert "Bob" Haden, Jr., 73, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. He was born in Richmond, VA on Oct. 13, 1946 to Walter Robert Haden and Ruby (Seamster) Haden. He earned his undergraduate degree from Elmhurst College and received a law degree from DePaul University. He had a long and successful career as an investment broker. In his spare time Bob enjoyed war gaming, sports, music, history, and spending time with family. He is survived by his children, James (Fang Bai) Haden, Beth (Paul) Gonzalez, and Robert (Rika) Haden, sister, Martha (Peter) Cullen, grandchildren, Yuki, Issay, Laina, Kate, Jane, Audrey, and Gavin, and nieces, Amanda and Emily. A celebration of life open house will be from 5:30-7:30pm, Friday, Dec. 20, at Mickey Finn's, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Bob at DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019