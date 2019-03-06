WINFIELD - Walter "Wally" Roskuszka, 77, passed away on March 4, 2019. Wally is survived by his loving wife Jackie; his sons Greg (Kathy), Bill (Diane), Mark (Julie) and Scott (Julie Cibulskis); and grandchildren Madeleine (Ryan) Keyton, Brian, Madison, Nathan, Nick, Bridget, George, Abbey, Jack, Lauren and Ian. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruno "Barney" and Tina. Originally from Chicago, Wally worked for two decades in financial management at Carson Pirie Scott & Company. He opened "Wally's Printing" with his family in Aurora in 1984 and remained active in the family business until his retirement in 2016. Wally loved spending time with family especially supporting his grandkids at their many sporting events. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sharing his great sense of humor. Wally was an active parishioner at St. John the Baptist in Winfield. He was known for making people smile and putting others before himself. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday March 10, 2019. Friends and family are asked to meet at St. John the Baptist, 233 Church St., Winfield. Mass at 11:30 A.M. Monday March 11, 2019. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary