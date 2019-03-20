Resources More Obituaries for WALTER CHAMBERS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WALTER SCOTT CHAMBERS

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter Scott Chambers rose from modest beginnings to work in law enforcement, launch a series of successful small businesses, enjoy more than half a century of marriage to his devoted wife Kathleen, raise three vivacious children, and, ultimately, retire amid the spectacular woods and rolling hills of his beloved Galena. He died March 14 following an illness, peacefully and surrounded by family, at the age of 74. Walter, born on Chicago's North Side on March 13, 1945, was forever a dreamer. He worked himself through high school and college, then served as a police officer first in Jefferson County, Wis., and later in Lake Zurich. He became a private detective, founded a contract security firm and conducted pre-employment screenings for a range of companies, among his other business pursuits. He also remodeled homes together with his younger brother Phillip, a carpenter, and built the greatest treehouse a child could ask for. He met Kathleen (nee Berg) at the post office in Mundelein where he unloaded the trucks and she sorted the mail. They soon danced to "Scotch and Soda" and he traded his Willys Jeep, his most prized possession, for a mobile home. They married on Jan. 25, 1968, settled in Libertyville and raised daughter Constance, daughter Rebecca and son Aaron. Outside his Libertyville home, Walter created flower gardens so impressive they attracted the annual admiration of the students and staff of a local horticulture program. He studied maps and the telephone books of the midwestern towns he visited. In Galena, together with Kathleen and Constance, he drew strength and serenity from the surrounding trees. He believed deeply in the potential of people to redeem and renew themselves, to discover and grow, and to triumph over the steepest of obstacles. He savored mysteries, works of history and current affairs, and was passionate in his support for progressive, sensible public policy. But, above all, it is his humor, love and gregarious company that will be so sorely missed. Walter was preceded in death by Phillip, his parents, his cherished Grandma Buhler, and his dog Bear. He is survived by Kathleen, their three children Constance of Galena, Rebecca (Ken) of Wilmette and Aaron (Jennine) of Springfield, seven granddaughters, each of whom he adored, and two grand-dogs. He would ask that any memorial donation made in his memory be directed to Galena ARC, 413 S. Bench St., Galena, IL 61036. Read widely, be thoughtful and kind to each other, and reflect on a life well lived. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries