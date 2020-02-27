|
|
Walter Sheldon Lewis Jr., 95, passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at his home in Algonquin, IL. Sheldon was born October 19, 1924 to Walter and Evelyn Lewis in Robbinsdale, MN. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School, Class of 1941 and earned his degree in Business Management from Univ. of Minn. in 1948. Sheldon married Elaine M. Halverson August 30, 1947, and together they raised six children. Sheldon enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII as 1st Lieutenant in the Philippines, 1943-1946. He was called back to active duty in 1950 for the Korean War. There he earned the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery and actions beyond the call of duty at Bloody Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge. Sheldon's professional career was in corporate finance. In his free time, he treasured time with his family, playing coronet and bugle, acting, singing and volunteering in Lutheran churches. Sheldon is survived by his wife, Elaine; children Patricia (Jim) McClean, John (Kathy) Lewis, Jim Lewis, Paul (Tori) Lewis, Mark (Karin) Lewis; son-in-law, Jim Martin; 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Joyce, and his daughter, Anne Martin. Visitation will be 5 to 9pm Saturday, Feb. 29, with Funeral Service at 6pm at Symonds Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park Street, Elgin. Military burial will be 1pm Monday, March 2, at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The and Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley, IL. Info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020