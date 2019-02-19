Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N. Benton Street
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER TRAXINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER TRAXINGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WALTER TRAXINGER Obituary
PALATINE - The Visitation for Walter Traxinger, 77, will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A Mass will be said on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. The Interment will follow a later date. Walter served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1967. He was raised in Herreid, SD to which he often returned with his family, where he loved to fish, hunt pheasant and spend time with family and old friends. Some interests that were central to his family life were Indian Guides and Indian Princesses, baseball, golf, cross country skiing, and bridge. He was a master of material things, a mechanical engineer, a creator of things. Baxter Labs, Signode Corporation, and A.J. Gerrard all benefited from his talents. His final professional service to the community was A-1 Appliance Repair, which he and his wife operated for nearly 20 years. Walter is survived by his Wife Carol: his Daughter Adrianne (Chris) Michele, Son Ryan (Kimberly) Traxinger: Grandchildren Otto, Olivia, Oliver, Owen, and Opal: His Sister Linda (Richard) Walts and many beloved Nieces and Nephews. He will be remembered for his personable way of interacting with everyone. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.