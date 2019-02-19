PALATINE - The Visitation for Walter Traxinger, 77, will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. A Mass will be said on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. The Interment will follow a later date. Walter served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1967. He was raised in Herreid, SD to which he often returned with his family, where he loved to fish, hunt pheasant and spend time with family and old friends. Some interests that were central to his family life were Indian Guides and Indian Princesses, baseball, golf, cross country skiing, and bridge. He was a master of material things, a mechanical engineer, a creator of things. Baxter Labs, Signode Corporation, and A.J. Gerrard all benefited from his talents. His final professional service to the community was A-1 Appliance Repair, which he and his wife operated for nearly 20 years. Walter is survived by his Wife Carol: his Daughter Adrianne (Chris) Michele, Son Ryan (Kimberly) Traxinger: Grandchildren Otto, Olivia, Oliver, Owen, and Opal: His Sister Linda (Richard) Walts and many beloved Nieces and Nephews. He will be remembered for his personable way of interacting with everyone. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary