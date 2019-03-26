LAKE VILLA - Visitation for Walter "Wally" Wilhelm, 86, is from 3-7:30 PM Thursday, at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. Interment is Friday in Ivanhoe Cemetery. Wally was born February 23, 1933 and passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. Wally was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by son Perry Wilhelm, daughter Brenda (Greg) Larson, son Todd (Kathy) Wilhelm, and daughter-in-law Sandy Wilhelm, loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, his brothers Gene (Marge) Wilhelm, and Ray (Sandy) Wilhelm. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruthann (nee Brown), 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Wally was a proud veteran of the US Army and a lifelong tradesman as a sheet-metal worker. He loved to work with his hands and was a gifted athlete who really enjoyed playing his favorite sports of softball, bowling and golf. He spent his retirement years traveling across the country and especially enjoyed his yearly visits to Hawaii. His deep devotion to his family, tremendous sense of humor, and generous spirit will be greatly missed. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary