Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
WALTER WILHELM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER WILHELM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER "WALLY" WILHELM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WALTER "WALLY" WILHELM Obituary
LAKE VILLA - Visitation for Walter "Wally" Wilhelm, 86, is from 3-7:30 PM Thursday, at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. Interment is Friday in Ivanhoe Cemetery. Wally was born February 23, 1933 and passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. Wally was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by son Perry Wilhelm, daughter Brenda (Greg) Larson, son Todd (Kathy) Wilhelm, and daughter-in-law Sandy Wilhelm, loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, his brothers Gene (Marge) Wilhelm, and Ray (Sandy) Wilhelm. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruthann (nee Brown), 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Wally was a proud veteran of the US Army and a lifelong tradesman as a sheet-metal worker. He loved to work with his hands and was a gifted athlete who really enjoyed playing his favorite sports of softball, bowling and golf. He spent his retirement years traveling across the country and especially enjoyed his yearly visits to Hawaii. His deep devotion to his family, tremendous sense of humor, and generous spirit will be greatly missed. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now