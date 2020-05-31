SOUTH ELGIN - Wanda L. Cross, 98, of South Elgin, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Tower Hill Healthcare Center. She was born on September 2, 1921 in Walpole, IL the daughter of Thomas Howard Hawkins and Edith Marie Hawkins. She loved to garden and the outdoors. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, Elgin. Surviving are her 3 children, Dennis (Theresa) Cross, Dana (Danny) Hampton, Debbie (Jeff) Simpson; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joyce Cross in 2000; and a brother, Menard Hawkins. Private family funeral services will be held at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church, Elgin. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.