LAKE IN THE HILLS - Wanda Nieves, age 41, passed away June 2, 2019 in Chicago. She was born April 5, 1978 in Chicago to her mother, Maribel Marrero. Wanda was always there with a smile, a shoulder to cry on, and words of encouragement, always forgiving, the peacemaker. Loved ones will remember her as a jokester who loved her music and dancing. Wanda is survived by her mother Maribel and step-father Brad Entler; children Melinda and Frederick Antonio; and siblings Angelica Vega and Erik Gonzalez. Visitation will be 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with funeral service at 7:00p.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Tim Perry officiating. Interment will be private. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
