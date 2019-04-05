Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Warren E. Schultz, 82, of Elgin passed away on April 3, 2019 in his home. He was born on September 11, 1936 in Belvidere, IL, the son of Carl and Laurel Schultz. He was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force. Warren had worked for many years at Elgin Sweeper Co. and retired from Knowles Electronics. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Schultz; his daughter: Christina Adams; three grandchildren: Tiffany (Miles) Dillehay, Joseph Adams and Carly Erling; a brother: William "Chuck" (Linda) Schultz; a sister: Patsy (Art) Loeber; along with many nieces, nephews and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother: David Schultz. Memorial services with Military Honors will be held on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Service chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00pm until the time of service at the chapel.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
