WARREN G. ARMSTRONG
WHEELING - Warren G. Armstrong, age 98, formerly of Northbrook. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Armstrong (nee Curran). Loving father of James (Peggy) Armstrong, Patricia (Henry) Solms. Susan (Vince) Loeffler, and the late Joan (late Thomas) Jaspersen. Adored grandfather of 10. Cherished great-grandfather of 6. Loving friend of Father Francis Kamp SVD and many others. Warren was the founder and CEO of Armstrong Medical since 1957. Warren was a WWII Army Veteran who served from 1943 to 1946. Visitation Friday, October 30th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks S. of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. Life celebration mass the following day at 10 am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entombment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
