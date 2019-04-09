|
Warren Mundt, age 91, passed away on April 3, 2019 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, IL. He was a resident of Mount Prospect since 1949 and a member of St. Raymond Church. Warren was the husband of Elaine for over 70 years, father of Gary (Linda), Gaye (Al) Dell'Aringa, Craig, Keith (Chris), Darlene (Joseph) Rawls, Dennis, Mick (Agnes), 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His passion in life was his family. Visitation is Thursday, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Villa, 555 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL. There will be a memorial mass on Friday, at 11:00 am at the Villa.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019