ELGIN - Warren Peto, 82, peacefully passed away at Advocate Sherman Hospital on January 5, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Warren was born in Elmhurst, IL and raised in Addison, IL. He studied education and earned his B.A. from Illinois State University and M.A. from Northern Illinois University. He taught social studies and reading at Addison Trail High School in Addison. He also taught in the G.E.D. Department at E.C.C. He shared his love of learning with individuals with limited reading ability as a volunteer with Elgin's Literacy Connection. Warren was a passionate Christ-follower; he shared his love of scripture with students in Awana Club and in Kids' World, both held at Christ Community Church - St. Charles. He was a servant leader who also worked with men in CCC's Men's Ministry, where he was known for his attention to detail and preparedness. Friends from CCC admired his love of children and his commitment to stand up for his convictions. The way he passionately poured himself into the lives of others was exemplary; he made friends wherever he went. Warren is remembered as a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his college sweetheart and loving wife of 50 years, Carole (nee Loman) Peto; their three children, Ted (Sarah Remus) Peto, Stephanie Peto, and Gregory (Adoree Bryant) Peto; and four grandchildren, Sophie Peto, Andrew Peto, Ethan Peto, and Charlie Peto. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emma Peto of Addison, IL, and his siblings, Eugene Peto of Burlington, Everett Peto of Roselle, and Marlene Peto Andrews of Glendale Heights. Visitation will be 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 37W100 Bolcum Rd., St. Charles, IL. Funeral Service will be 12:30p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Community Church, Pastor Jack Goldthwaite officiating. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin, IL 60120. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Community Church; RockSteadyBoxing.org (support for those with Parkinson's); or Literacy Connection, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin, IL 60120. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020