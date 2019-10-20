Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
WARREN W. CASSIER Sr. Obituary
Warren W. Cassier Sr., 83, a resident of Wheaton for 61 years, was the beloved husband of the late Naomi Joan nee Erland; dear son of the late William and Margaret Cassier; cherished brother of the late Donald (Lillian) Cassier, the late Caryl (Robert) Larson, and Gary Cassier; loving father of Warren Jr., Daniel (Delaine), Susan (James) Duhig, and Tamara (Greg) Ingraham; devoted grandfather to Ellysa, Thomas, Nicholas, Christine, Katherine, William IV, Megan, Evan, and Robert; and is adored by many other family and friends. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Warren passed many of his greatest qualities onto his children and grandchildren, including his unrequited love for other people, an incredible work ethic, and a phenomenal sense of humor. Warren's greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. He was an incredibly devoted grandfather and spent many hours with his grandchildren, teaching them how to play cards (and cheat), puzzles, horseshoes, and golf, four of his absolute favorite pastimes. He was present at the most important moments in the lives of his grandchildren; he always offered words of love and affirmation at the end of every event. While Warren adored his children and grandchildren, nothing surpassed the love he had for his wife, Naomi, who passed away from breast cancer. After 18 years, he is finally able to rejoin her in Heaven with our Lord. His visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22nd from 3-8pm, and the funeral will be at 10am the following day. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, located at 430 E. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Warren's family requests that you make donations to The Pink Fund, a nonprofit that uses their proceeds to provide up to 90 days of financial aid to families whose loved ones are undergoing treatment for Breast Cancer. You can donate by visiting pinkfund.org and clicking "donate now" on their main page.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
