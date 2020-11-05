PARK RIDGE - Warren Wade, 77, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Warren was the department chair of politics and government at North Park University from 1980 to 2008. He specialized in constitutional law and used his expertise to volunteer for the Illinois Center of Civil Education and to assist with coaching the Maine South constitution team for over 20 years. Warren was an active member of the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church, serving three terms as Clerk of Sessions. He was an avid reader who also loved swimming, biking, skiing, kayaking, rooting for the Badgers and Packers and spending time at his cottage in Wisconsin. Warren was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife, Mitzi; daughter, Dana; brother, Alan (Lynda); three granddaughters, Zola, Langelisha and Ayize; three nephews, David, Dan (Jen), Bruce (Jacqui); three nieces, Lucia (Monica), Elizabeth (Andrew), Alison (Shane); 8 great-nephews and 4 grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Jennette (his mother, born in Park Ridge); beloved son, John Scott; brother, Mel; sisters-in-law, Bette and Susan; nephew, Doug; niece, Paula; and grandnephew, Steven. In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimer's research are welcome.







