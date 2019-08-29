|
ST. CHARLES - Wayland D.Wilson, age 85, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 25, 1934 in Coolidge,Texas. Way owned and operated Way's Amoco and Towing in St. Charles for many years before he retired. After his retirement he was a limo driver for Keen Limo. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughter, Paula Wilson Gruendl of Lafayette, California, and his son, John Wilson of Sycamore, IL. Five grandchildren, Cole, Blake, and Dane Gruendl, Chad and Grace Wilson, Also a sister, Judy (Alan) Olson of Chelsea, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside in their Chapel. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral homes obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019