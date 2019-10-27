Daily Herald Obituaries
|
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL
WAYNE J. MOUNSEY

WAYNE J. MOUNSEY Obituary
Wayne J. Mounsey Age 88; Passed in peace with his Family at his side, Tuesday October 22nd. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline; Loving father of Gerald and the late Gary; Proud grandfather of Tiffany, Alex, Alyse, Rachelle, John, Kimberly and the late Shamenn and Russell. Great-grandfather to many. Devoted son of the late Gertrude and Edgar. Our family extends sincere appreciation to Wayne's nurse, Shelby. Her care and compassion was truly insurmountable. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Meridian Hospice or The Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps. Memorial Visitation Monday, Oct. 28th, 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service, 11:00 AM at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 East Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca, IL., 60143. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
