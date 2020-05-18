Home

WAYNE M. WARNICKE


1937 - 2020
WAYNE M. WARNICKE Obituary
Wayne M. Warnicke, 83, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was a resident of Aperion Care, Plum Grove. Wayne was born March 4, 1937 in Des Plaines, IL to the late Dorothy and Lawrence Warnicke; and preceded in death by his grandparents Matilda and Charles Koeppen. He was the loving father of Wayne C. Warnicke and Laura L. Lynn. Grandfather to Michael J. Lynn and Jeffrey S. Lynn. Fond former husband to Phyllis Carter. He retired after many years of working for the Village of Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the research for Coronavirus (Covid-19). A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Details will follow accordingly.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2020
