ELGIN - Wayne (Zook) (Papa), 81, passed away peacefully at his family home on April 26, 2020. He was born and raised in Batavia, IL, and graduated Batavia High School in 1956. A proud Navy man, Wayne served on the U.S.S. Herbert J. Thomas from 1956 - 1959. His favorite pastimes included flying, and hunting; as well as fishing with his fellow members of Salmon Unlimited. Wayne was also an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Elgin IL. He was a loving husband to wife Patti (Perkins) (Coken); caring father to Lisa, and Cory Coken (Yvonne Kwiatkowski); cherished grandfather (Papa) to Mia and Morgan Coken, and Daniel Kwiatkowski; beloved uncle to Rick (Donna), Brittany Goedken (Jake), and new baby Jade. Wayne is further survived by his brother Bob (Norma) and his extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Laurian (Scoop) 1990, and mother, Margaret (Feierabend) 2016. Wayne will be missed by many friends for his bad jokes, tall fish tales, and amazing caring spirit. Services for Wayne M. Zollers will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 535 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin, IL. Visitation will be at 9:00am and Service will begin at 10:00am. Please call the church for seating 847-741-5433. Military Burial immediately following service at River Hills Memorial Park, 1650 S. River St., Batavia, IL 60510, 630-879-7400. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Calvary Lutheran Church, 535 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin, IL 60123.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store