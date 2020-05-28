Daily Herald Obituaries
WAYNE S. KICK


1940 - 2020
Wayne S. Kick, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Libertyville Manor. He was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Waukegan and had been a lifelong Libertyville resident. Wayne worked with his father at Sid's Super Service in Libertyville for 20 years and served as the Libertyville Township Highway Commissioner for 21 years. He was a volunteer Libertyville Fire Protection District Trustee, a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a member of the Lakeside Cemetery Board of Directors. Wayne's life was characterized by his lifelong service and commitment to his community. Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Kick Harris; daughter-in-law, Judy Kick; 3 grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Kick and Jacob Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Laura Kick; by his wife, Carol Kick in 2004; and his son, Dean Kick in 2019. A funeral service for Wayne will be at 1:00 pm Friday, May 29 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Lakeside Cemetery Renovation Fund, PO Box 500, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020
