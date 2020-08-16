1/1
WAYNE S. STUART
1951 - 2020
NAPERVILLE - Wayne S. Stuart, age 69, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020, following a courageous battle with aggressive cancer. Wayne was born on January 15, 1951 in Chicago, IL to his loving parents, the late Zigmund and Stephanie. The family moved to Elmhurst, IL where Wayne attended grade school through high school. He was a 1969 graduate of York Community High School and a 1973 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Wayne worked as a director of business development in the construction industry. Wayne enjoyed history, lively political discussions, traveling, nature and sports, especially cheering on the Fighting Illini, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, Wayne loved his family, attending every activity his children participated in and spending time with his grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barb (nee Griese), beloved children, David (Amy) Stuart, Kristen (Jeremy) Didier, Katie (Ted) Nichols, cherished grandchildren, Jaxon, Felicity, Holly, Charlie, Sophia and Oliver, fond brother-in-law, Fred Griese, and dear cousin, Jim (Tim) Patterson. Due to current restrictions/concerns with COVID-19, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated in Wayne's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For info, call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
