WAYNE SUDDARTH
LOMBARD - Wayne Suddarth, age 84, U.S. Air Force Vet, passed away September 18, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24th from 3 - 9 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral Service will be Friday September 25th at 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home. Interment local. Wayne was the beloved husband of 59 years of Ellen (nee Murray); loving father of David Wayne (Kurt) Suddarth, Trevor Andrew Suddarth, Brendan Michael Suddarth, Kathryn (Bruce) Bilgreen, and Matthew T. Suddarth; fond grandfather of 6: Ryan, Ben, Hannah, Aaron, Sam and Emma; dear brother of LaDora DeLancy and the late Bernice, the late Betty, the late Mary and the late Louise. Many other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Info, www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
