LOMBARD - Wayne Suddarth, age 84, U.S. Air Force Vet, passed away September 18, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24th from 3 - 9 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral Service will be Friday September 25th at 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home. Interment local. Wayne was the beloved husband of 59 years of Ellen (nee Murray); loving father of David Wayne (Kurt) Suddarth, Trevor Andrew Suddarth, Brendan Michael Suddarth, Kathryn (Bruce) Bilgreen, and Matthew T. Suddarth; fond grandfather of 6: Ryan, Ben, Hannah, Aaron, Sam and Emma; dear brother of LaDora DeLancy and the late Bernice, the late Betty, the late Mary and the late Louise. Many other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated. Info, www.brustfuneralhome.com
or 888-629-0094.