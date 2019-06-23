Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
the Church of St. Patrick
15000 W Wadsworth Rd.
Wadsworth, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
15000 W Wadsworth Rd
Wadsworth, IL
View Map
WADSWORTH - Wayne Willson, age 73. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Tuccy) for 29 years. Loving father of Jody Willson and Amy (Brad) Mayer. Adored grandfather of Olivia. Brother in-law of Victor (Cheri) Tuccy Jr. and Donna (Michael) McManus. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9 am at the Church of St. Patrick, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, followed by a 10 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The at https://www.cancer.org/ are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
