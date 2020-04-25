Home

WENDELL A. WIESE

Wendell A. Wiese (1940-2020) passed away April 22. Retired case reviewer for Social Security and longtime minister [Church of God Downers Grove, Church of God Itasca, and Church of God United, with connections to United Church of God and Worldwide Church of God], he was also the beloved husband of the late June Wiese and father to Sharon (Kevin) Burchett, Shawn Wiese, Sheila (Mitch) Plesha, and Shannon (Tanya) Wiese; as well as grandfather to Madison, Katelyn, Gregory, Austin, Logan, and Alayna. He was the son of Edward and Pauline Wiese and brother to Wayne, Martin, Ron, Ed and Ruth. Virtual visitation is 6:00-6:30 pm, Sunday, April 26, through Facebook live-streaming from Countryside Funeral Home, Streamwood, IL. To access, log in to Facebook, go to funeral home's site and "Like" to View.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
