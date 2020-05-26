Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Resources
More Obituaries for WENDELL CHRISTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WENDELL BLAKE CHRISTINE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WENDELL BLAKE CHRISTINE Obituary
Wendell Blake Christine of Lexington, SC, was born November 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN and passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a son of the late Ruth E. and Chris O. Christine. Mr. Christine served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army and was retired from Motorola in Illinois. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Lexington Lions Club and Lexington County Choral Society. He and his loving wife, Dorothy, were happily married for 68 years. Mr. Christine is survived by his wife; son, David W. Christine (Joanne) of Ponta Vedra, FL; grandsons, Michael D. Christine (Ashleigh) of Irmo, SC, Steven D. Christine of Louisville, KY; great-granddaughters, Kaylee I. Christine and Claire M. Christine, both of Irmo, SC; brother, Bennett L. Christine (Sybil) of Fredericktown, MO; sisters, Meredith A. (James) Hess of Naples, FL, Susan C. (George Kassing) of Springdale, AR and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held, followed by burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a . Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WENDELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -