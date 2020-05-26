|
Wendell Blake Christine of Lexington, SC, was born November 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN and passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a son of the late Ruth E. and Chris O. Christine. Mr. Christine served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army and was retired from Motorola in Illinois. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Lexington Lions Club and Lexington County Choral Society. He and his loving wife, Dorothy, were happily married for 68 years. Mr. Christine is survived by his wife; son, David W. Christine (Joanne) of Ponta Vedra, FL; grandsons, Michael D. Christine (Ashleigh) of Irmo, SC, Steven D. Christine of Louisville, KY; great-granddaughters, Kaylee I. Christine and Claire M. Christine, both of Irmo, SC; brother, Bennett L. Christine (Sybil) of Fredericktown, MO; sisters, Meredith A. (James) Hess of Naples, FL, Susan C. (George Kassing) of Springdale, AR and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held, followed by burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a . Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2020