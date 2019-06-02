|
|
Wendy Holmes Mason, devoted wife of 54 years to John Mason "Jack", passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born July 6, 1937 in New York and received a BA Degree from Douglas College of Rutgers University. She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Janet, Julie, Jennifer, Jane, and John; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 10 nieces; and 7 nephews. President of many groups wherever she lived, including Newcomers' Club and Wheaton Drama, Inc. She was a Deacon and Elder at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, IL. Memorial service at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com, Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019