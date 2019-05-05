HOFFMAN ESTATES - Wendy Techter Schuman passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at the age of 35. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday, May 11th, with her Memorial Service and Prayer at 4:00pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Wendy is survived by her husband, Ryan Schuman; her children, Charlie and Henry; her parents, Ronald and Linda Techter; her sister, Kelly Techter; her cousins, Christopher (Jackie) Techter and Jamie Techter; second cousins, Hayden, Cari, Ethan, and Emma; her in-laws, Russell and Cindy Schuman, Jim (Nicole) Schuman and Jennifer (Jake) Sprow; her nieces, Naomi, Lilah, Sophie, Avery, and Beth; and countless friends she has touched everywhere life took her. Wendy loved everyone, and was loved by everyone. Wendy was born in Lake Forest, IL and spent her growing up years in Lake Zurich, IL where she attended school and graduated from Lake Zurich High School in 2001. She had a passion for dance and cheerleading. She was a leader, mentor, and honor student. She created lifelong friendships with her childhood classmates. She loved traveling with her family across the US and Europe on family vacations. Wendy attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and received her BA in Accounting and CPA certification. Wendy quickly found her professional home at EY in Public Audit and Human Resources. She established deep personal connections to colleagues all over the world and brought sincere happiness to everyone throughout her career. Wendy and Ryan married on July 5th, 2008 and lived in Chicago and Hoffman Estates, IL. Along with her husband and children, Charlie (7) and Henry (4), Wendy loved spending time at their family cabin in Wisconsin, taking trips to parks and Disney World, watching family movies, pool parties at Techter beach and Schuman shores, long walks outside, reading to her children, and simply spending every possible moment with her family. Above all else, Wendy's commitment to the happiness of others is what defined her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wendy's memory may be made to Charlie & Henry's education fund, https://www.gofundme.com/wendy-t-schuman-children-education-fund and to the anti-bullying education fund, Stomp Out Bullying, located below which was close to Wendy's heart, https://securedonate.stompoutbullying.org. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary