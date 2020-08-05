1/1
WERNER TROESKEN
1932 - 2020
Werner Troesken, 88, of Naples, Florida, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born in Hagen, Germany on April 8, 1932. Werner was proud to be in this country, grateful for the opportunity presented, and fulfilled all his dreams. He was an avid skier and golfer. He was an expert woodworker as well as a productive builder and gardener who enjoyed visiting the Naples botanical gardens. Werner is predeceased by his parents, Hugo and Marta; his son, Werner Troesken Jr.; and his sisters, Liesel Willuhn, Analiese Troesken, and Marta Troesken. He is survived by his brother, Wilhelm Troesken; daughter, Katherine A. (Shelton O.) Nichols; son, Thomas (Lorri J.) J. Troesken; son, Dieter (Lyn) Troesken; son, Richert (Fran) Troesken and daughter, Becky (Michael) Gicla. His grandchildren, Kevin (Tracy Day) Strickland; Russel (Olivia) Troesken; Megan (Brandon) Stanfield; Colin Troesken; Hugo and Tara Troesken; and Gage and Trudy Bakka. As well as his four great-grandchildren, Joseph Walker and Samantha Troesken and Dakota and Cameron Stanfield. Werner will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Opa made every dinner the best dinner. And now we dance ... Zach Zach. Private family services were held. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
